WKN: A2QQ50 | ISIN: US33835G2057 | Ticker-Symbol: 8ZC
Frankfurt
01.03.22
20:00 Uhr
0,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP PLC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP PLC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
16.06.2023 | 17:25
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

DJ Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction 16-Jun-2023 / 17:54 MSK

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                                         Anton Maksimenko 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                                   Head of HR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                            Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                                         Fix Price Group PLC 
                                                  549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
                                                  Global Depositary 
                                                  Receipts 
1.      Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
1) 
 
a)      Identification code 
                                                  ISIN: US33835G2057 
 
                                                  Disposal 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                                  Price   Volume 
                                                  380,50   300 
                                                  380,70   1000 
                                                  381,00   800 
                                                  382,00   800 
                                                  382,10   1000 
                                                  382,60   395 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                  382,70   105 
                                                  383,00   500 
                                                  383,30   300 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                                  1985150.50 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                                  5200 
       Price                                        381.76 
e)      Date of the transaction                               2023-06-09 
f)      Place of the transaction                               Moscow Exchange 
g)      Currency                                       RUB - Russian Ruble

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US33835G2057 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     FIXP 
LEI Code:   549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
Sequence No.: 251624 
EQS News ID:  1659503 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1659503&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2023 10:54 ET (14:54 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
