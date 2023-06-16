Cresa Boston: Cresa Ranks Third in Boston Business Journal's Best Places to Work Awards

Firm honored for workplace excellence for the 17th year

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / The Boston office of Cresa, the world's largest tenant-focused commercial real estate firm, is proud to announce that it has once again been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by the Boston Business Journal (BBJ). BBJ held a celebration on June 15th to recognize this year's Best Places to Work honorees, and Cresa ranked third in the small (50-99 employees) category. Based on voluntary employee surveys collected anonymously, this award celebrates Greater Boston organizations' commitment to an exceptional work experience. This marks the seventeenth time that Cresa Boston has received the honor.

Managing Principal Joe Doyle accepted the award on behalf of Cresa Boston.

"Year after year our team delivers, and we're proud of the commitment to quality and client service that our employees demonstrate without fail," said Adam Subber, managing principal of Cresa's Boston office. "We're continuing to expand strategically in order to best serve our clients, and we're always looking to ways to strengthen our culture and workplace experience to empower our employees to continue to raise the bar."

Cresa is the world's largest commercial real estate firm exclusively representing space occupiers. With a full spectrum of real estate services and a global partnership with Knight Frank, Cresa's advisors support clients through all phases of the real estate cycle. Founded in Boston, the company partners with a number of local charities such as the Greater Boston Food Bank, Rosie's Place, Cradles to Crayons, Special Olympics, and others. This charity work allows the company to give back to the community while growing team culture and building morale.

The Best Places to Work awards program is one of the BBJ's most competitive programs in terms of company participation. Companies are organized into five different categories - extra small (20 to 49 employees), small (50 to 99 employees), medium (100 to 249 employees), large (250 to 999 employees) and extra-large (1,000 employees and over) - and winners are selected based on survey responses provided by employees.

About Cresa

Cresa is the world's only global commercial real estate advisory firm that exclusively represents occupiers and specializes in the delivery of fully integrated real estate solutions. Our purpose is to think beyond space, strengthening those we serve and enhancing the quality of life for our clients. Delivered across every industry, Cresa's services include Transaction Management, Workplace Solutions, Project Management, Consulting, Lease Administration, Technology, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Portfolio Solutions. In partnership with London-based Knight Frank, Cresa provides service through 16,000 people, across 380 offices in 51 territories. For more information, please visit cresa.com.

