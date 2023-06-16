A-1 Broadcast: Gifting Expert Lindsay Roberts Shares Tips for Honoring Dads and Grads on Their Special Day on TipsOnTV

Founder of TheGiftInsider.com Shares Timely Suggestions for Fun and Unique Ways to Honor Loved Ones in 2023!

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / This year, make graduation and Father's Day extra special by showing appreciation with a unique gift or experience. During these special celebrations, every graduate or dad will appreciate the time spent choosing just the right way to mark their special day. Lindsay Roberts, the founder of TheGiftInsider.com, offers some timely suggestions for making this a special Father's Day or graduation. Lindsay is a mother of two and loves sharing her gift-giving knowledge and her passion for helping people shows.

Gift Expert Lindsay Roberts Shares Trending Gifts for Dads & Grads in 2023

CELEBRATE WITH DADS

Celebrate in style with Stella Rosa's inaugural spirit, Stella Rosa Brandy. This is a collection of hand-crafted, fruit-flavored brandy made in Northern Italy. Perfect to sip or stir, and offering three fruit-forward flavors, Stella Rosa Brandy is an elevated take on traditional Brandy that will leave any dad impressed with its smooth and refreshing notes. Smooth Black, Tropical Passion, and Honey Peach flavors offer something for everyone. Perfect on its own or to mix into a cocktail. For more information, visit stellarosawines.com/brandy.

TECH GIFT FOR DADS AND GRADS

The ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium is the perfect gift for dads looking to make a simple home upgrade and grads moving into their own place for the first time. This is ecobee's most advanced thermostat to date. It helps save energy and money, with up to 26% savings on annual heating and cooling costs. It is also the only smart thermostat on the market with both an indoor air quality monitor and an embedded smart speaker that can pair with both Siri or Alexa. This is a gift that pays for itself and will keep homes comfortable for years to come. For more information, visit www.ecobee.com.

A TIMELY KEEPSAKE

Try out the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar. This is a purpose-built smartwatch designed for the rugged individualist in mind. This solar-charging GPS smartwatch is tough enough to keep up and unique enough to fit any style. Built to withstand any element, the technology-driven Instinct 2 Solar has an unlimited battery life in certain models, bold color options, and Garmin's full suite of health and wellness features such as VO2 Max and Sleep Score. It also includes Garmin Pay to make payments on the go. For more information, visit www.garmin.com.

