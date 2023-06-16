Troy Minerals Inc.: Troy Minerals Common Shares Trade On The OTCQB Under The Symbol TROYF

NEW CFO APPOINTMENT

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / Troy MineralsInc. ("Troy"or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF) is pleased to inform its shareholders and investors that, while the company's common shares continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TROY, they can also be traded in the United States under the symbol TROYF.

"Increasing our reach into the United States equity market offers the Company increased visibility through exposure to a broader range of investors which will assist in increasing the liquidity and convenience of trading of the Company's common shares," said Rana Vig, President and CEO of Troy Minerals.

The OTCQB, which is a U.S. trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., offers investors, transparent high-quality trading in entrepreneurial and development-stage companies. The OTCQB Venture Market is recognized as an established public market by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and must undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

The company also recently completed its eligibility requirements with the Depository Trust Company (DTC) for electronic settlement and clearing of its common shares in the United States. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash and accelerates the settlement process for investors trading on the OTC marketplace.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time quotes for the company on the OTC Markets website.

NEW CFO APPOINTMENT

The Company also announces that effective immediately, Regina Lara Yunes will assume the role of the Company's new chief financial officer (CFO). The board of directors has accepted the resignation of Alex McAulay as the company's CFO and wishes to thank Mr. McAulay for his contributions since the inception of the Company.

Regina Lara Yunes is a designated Chartered Professional Accountant with a Bachelor's of Technology in Accounting with Distinctions from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. As a Financial Reporting Manager at Treewalk, she provides accounting, financial reporting, and compliance services to publicly listed companies. Prior to her time at Treewalk, Regina worked as an accountant with Smythe LLP, a public accounting firm, providing audit and tax services to private and public companies.

About Troy Minerals Inc.

Troy Minerals is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company currently holds interest in three assets;

The SW2 project is a highly perspective Vanadium, Titanium and Iron ore rich project that consists of 91 mineral claims located approximately 50km southwest of Laramie, Wyoming USA. The property is a one billion tonne plus target in a Proterozoic Layered Mafic Intrusive host with strong magnetite-rich cumulates and accompanying V/Ti and Pt/Pd/Au/Rh-bearing sulfide horizons.

The Green Gold project, in which the Company has the right to acquire 100% interest, is comprised of fourteen (14) mineral claims with an aggregate area of 11,238 hectares, is located in central British Columbia in the Cariboo Mining Division, approximately 34 kilometers (km) southwest of the city of Prince George.

The Ticktock project, a 1,065-hectare property located within the prolific Golden Triangle region of British Columbia, Canada, lies 23km northwest of the historic Eskay Creek Mine and sits between the Enduro Metals Newmont Lake property and the Aben Resources Forrest-Kerr property.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed"forward-looking statements". All statements in this release,other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Troy Resources Inc. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always,identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration activities may not show quality and quantity necessary for further exploration or future exploitation of minerals deposits, volatility of commodity prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, permitting and other approvals, and general economic, market or business conditions.Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs,estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs,estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

