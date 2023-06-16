Total passenger traffic up 29.6% YoY reaching 98% of pre-pandemic levels, with Armenia, Ecuador and Argentina above May 2019 levels; Aircraft movements above May 2019
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 29.6% YoY increase in passenger traffic in May 2023, reaching 97.9% of May 2019 levels.
2-Year Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019)
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2022)
Statistics
May'23
May'22
% Var.
YTD'23
YTD'22
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,735
2,966
25.9%
17,867
14,394
24.1%
International Passengers (thousands)
2,296
1,749
31.3%
10,694
6,873
55.6%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
550
363
51.8%
2,873
2,179
31.8%
Total Passengers (thousands)
6,581
5,077
29.6%
31,434
23,446
34.1%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
31.6
30.8
2.6%
146.7
141.4
3.7%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
72.6
61.1
18.7%
341.7
276.2
23.7%
|
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2019)
Statistics
May'23
May'19
% Var.
YTD'23
YTD'19(1)(2)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,735
3,768
-0.9%
17,867
19,047
-6.2%
International Passengers (thousands)
2,296
2,332
-1.6%
10,694
11,392
-6.1%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
550
621
-11.4%
2,873
3,515
-18.3%
Total Passengers (thousands)
6,581
6,721
-2.1%
31,434
33,954
-7.4%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
31.6
35.5
-11.0%
146.7
177.7
-17.5%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
72.6
70.5
2.9%
341.7
351.7
-2.8%
(1)
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
(2)
Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic grew 29.6% compared to the same month of 2022, supported by the ongoing recovery in travel demand after the Covid-19 pandemic and the gradual resumption of routes and frequencies across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic reached 97.9% of May 2019 levels, up from 95.4% posted in April, with international and domestic passenger traffic reaching 98.4% and 99.1% of May 2019 levels, respectively.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 34.7% YoY and surpassing, for the first time, pre-pandemic volumes, by 0.8%. International passenger traffic reached 81.5% of pre-pandemic levels, slightly above the 80.6% recorded in April, while domestic passenger traffic surpassed May 2019 pre-pandemic levels by 10.2%. On April 14, the Company inaugurated a state of the art new departures terminal at Ezeiza Airport, with capacity to serve up to 30 million passengers per year.
In Italy, passenger traffic grew 15.1% versus the same month of 2022. When compared to pre-pandemic levels, total traffic stood at 97.9% of May 2019, slightly down from 98.1% in April. International passenger traffic, which accounted for 80% of total traffic, reached 99.0% of May 2019 levels, in line with the 98.9% recorded in April.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 23.7% YoY, and reached 97.2% of May 2019 volumes, up from 89.3% in April. Domestic traffic, which accounted for almost two thirds of total traffic, surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 3.4%, whereas transit passengers reached 86.4% of May 2019 levels, up from 76.9% in April.
In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, which is largely international, increased 27.6% YoY and reached 84.4% of May 2019 levels, down from 90.6% in April, when traffic volumes benefited from the Easter holiday.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 13.2% YoY and surpassed pre-pandemic volumes by 10.0%. Both domestic and international passenger traffic exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 14.9% and 4.8%, respectively.
In Armenia, passenger traffic increased by 66.0% YoY and surpassed the pre-pandemic levels of May 2019 by 78.3%, thus sustaining a solid recovery trend.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume increased 2.6% YoY to 89.0% of May 2019 levels, or 90.0% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Cargo volumes in Armenia and Italy were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Uruguay stood at 95.7%, Ecuador at 89.7%, Argentina at 88.6%, and Brazil at 70.1%. Over 70% of cargo volume originated in Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay.
Aircraft movements increased 18.7% YoY and exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 2.9%, or by 7.2% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. All the countries of operations, except Ecuador, exceeded May 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Aircraft movements in Ecuador stood at 99.3%.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2022)
May'23
May'22
% Var.
YTD'23
YTD'22
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
3,441
2,554
34.7%
17,025
12,167
39.9%
Italy
767
666
15.1%
2,785
2,044
36.3%
Brazil
1,392
1,125
23.7%
6,957
6,043
15.1%
Uruguay
139
109
27.6%
795
544
46.2%
Ecuador
409
361
13.2%
1,987
1,607
23.6%
Armenia
433
261
66.0%
1,884
1,041
81.0%
TOTAL
6,581
5,077
29.6%
31,434
23,446
34.1%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.
|Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
16,775
15,729
6.6%
75,614
75,677
-0.1%
Italy
1,207
1,276
-5.4%
5,573
6,278
-11.2%
Brazil
5,332
5,301
0.6%
26,083
23,615
10.5%
Uruguay(2)
2,549
4,279
-40.4%
13,116
14,527
-9.7%
Ecuador
2,912
2,858
1.9%
13,705
14,921
-8.1%
Armenia
2,790
1,322
111.0%
12,576
6,412
96.1%
TOTAL
31,564
30,765
2.6%
146,667
141,430
3.7%
|Aircraft Movements
Argentina
37,948
31,043
22.2%
185,213
144,084
28.5%
Italy
7,512
7,007
7.2%
26,777
22,799
17.4%
Brazil
14,227
11,708
21.5%
65,689
55,929
17.5%
Uruguay
2,324
1,996
16.4%
14,308
11,915
20.1%
Ecuador
6,875
6,711
2.4%
33,159
31,331
5.8%
Armenia
3,700
2,677
38.2%
16,585
10,114
64.0%
TOTAL
72,586
61,142
18.7%
341,731
276,172
23.7%
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2019)
May'23
May'19
% Var.
YTD'23
YTD'19
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
3,441
3,415
0.8%
17,025
17,909
-4.9%
Italy
767
784
-2.1%
2,785
2,940
-5.3%
Brazil
1,392
1,431
-2.8%
6,957
7,874
-11.6%
Uruguay
139
165
-15.6%
795
984
-19.2%
Ecuador
409
372
10.0%
1,987
1,869
6.3%
Armenia
433
243
78.3%
1,884
1,039
81.4%
Peru
311
1,340
TOTAL
6,581
6,721
-2.1%
31,434
33,954
-7.4%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.
|Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
16,775
18,941
-11.4%
75,614
93,823
-19.4%
Italy
1,207
1,100
9.7%
5,573
5,466
2.0%
Brazil
5,332
7,611
-29.9%
26,083
39,774
-34.4%
Uruguay(2)
2,549
2,664
-4.3%
13,116
12,058
8.8%
Ecuador
2,912
3,246
-10.3%
13,705
17,875
-23.3%
Armenia
2,790
1,492
87.0%
12,576
6,754
86.2%
Peru
407
1,986
TOTAL
31,564
35,461
-11.0%
146,667
177,736
-17.5%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
37,948
36,193
4.8%
185,213
187,636
-1.3%
Italy
7,512
7,500
0.2%
26,777
28,516
-6.1%
Brazil
14,227
12,965
9.7%
65,689
66,430
-1.1%
Uruguay
2,324
2,202
5.5%
14,308
13,914
2.8%
Ecuador
6,875
6,926
-0.7%
33,159
34,396
-3.6%
Armenia
3,700
1,944
90.3%
16,585
9,014
84.0%
Peru
2,798
11,827
TOTAL
72,586
70,528
2.9%
341,731
351,733
-2.8%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2022, Corporación América Airports served 65.6 million passengers, 83.7% above the 35.7 million passengers served in 2021 and 22.1% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
Contacts:
Investor Relations Contact
Patricio Iñaki Esnaola
Email: patricio.esnaola@caairports.com
Phone: +5411 4899-6716