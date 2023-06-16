Total passenger traffic up 29.6% YoY reaching 98% of pre-pandemic levels, with Armenia, Ecuador and Argentina above May 2019 levels; Aircraft movements above May 2019

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 29.6% YoY increase in passenger traffic in May 2023, reaching 97.9% of May 2019 levels.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2022) Statistics May'23 May'22 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'22 % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,735 2,966 25.9% 17,867 14,394 24.1% International Passengers (thousands) 2,296 1,749 31.3% 10,694 6,873 55.6% Transit Passengers (thousands) 550 363 51.8% 2,873 2,179 31.8% Total Passengers (thousands) 6,581 5,077 29.6% 31,434 23,446 34.1% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 31.6 30.8 2.6% 146.7 141.4 3.7% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 72.6 61.1 18.7% 341.7 276.2 23.7% Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2019) Statistics May'23 May'19 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'19(1)(2) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,735 3,768 -0.9% 17,867 19,047 -6.2% International Passengers (thousands) 2,296 2,332 -1.6% 10,694 11,392 -6.1% Transit Passengers (thousands) 550 621 -11.4% 2,873 3,515 -18.3% Total Passengers (thousands) 6,581 6,721 -2.1% 31,434 33,954 -7.4% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 31.6 35.5 -11.0% 146.7 177.7 -17.5% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 72.6 70.5 2.9% 341.7 351.7 -2.8%

(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic grew 29.6% compared to the same month of 2022, supported by the ongoing recovery in travel demand after the Covid-19 pandemic and the gradual resumption of routes and frequencies across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic reached 97.9% of May 2019 levels, up from 95.4% posted in April, with international and domestic passenger traffic reaching 98.4% and 99.1% of May 2019 levels, respectively.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 34.7% YoY and surpassing, for the first time, pre-pandemic volumes, by 0.8%. International passenger traffic reached 81.5% of pre-pandemic levels, slightly above the 80.6% recorded in April, while domestic passenger traffic surpassed May 2019 pre-pandemic levels by 10.2%. On April 14, the Company inaugurated a state of the art new departures terminal at Ezeiza Airport, with capacity to serve up to 30 million passengers per year.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 15.1% versus the same month of 2022. When compared to pre-pandemic levels, total traffic stood at 97.9% of May 2019, slightly down from 98.1% in April. International passenger traffic, which accounted for 80% of total traffic, reached 99.0% of May 2019 levels, in line with the 98.9% recorded in April.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 23.7% YoY, and reached 97.2% of May 2019 volumes, up from 89.3% in April. Domestic traffic, which accounted for almost two thirds of total traffic, surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 3.4%, whereas transit passengers reached 86.4% of May 2019 levels, up from 76.9% in April.

In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, which is largely international, increased 27.6% YoY and reached 84.4% of May 2019 levels, down from 90.6% in April, when traffic volumes benefited from the Easter holiday.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 13.2% YoY and surpassed pre-pandemic volumes by 10.0%. Both domestic and international passenger traffic exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 14.9% and 4.8%, respectively.

In Armenia, passenger traffic increased by 66.0% YoY and surpassed the pre-pandemic levels of May 2019 by 78.3%, thus sustaining a solid recovery trend.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 2.6% YoY to 89.0% of May 2019 levels, or 90.0% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Cargo volumes in Armenia and Italy were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Uruguay stood at 95.7%, Ecuador at 89.7%, Argentina at 88.6%, and Brazil at 70.1%. Over 70% of cargo volume originated in Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay.

Aircraft movements increased 18.7% YoY and exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 2.9%, or by 7.2% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. All the countries of operations, except Ecuador, exceeded May 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Aircraft movements in Ecuador stood at 99.3%.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2022) May'23 May'22 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'22 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,441 2,554 34.7% 17,025 12,167 39.9% Italy 767 666 15.1% 2,785 2,044 36.3% Brazil 1,392 1,125 23.7% 6,957 6,043 15.1% Uruguay 139 109 27.6% 795 544 46.2% Ecuador 409 361 13.2% 1,987 1,607 23.6% Armenia 433 261 66.0% 1,884 1,041 81.0% TOTAL 6,581 5,077 29.6% 31,434 23,446 34.1% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 16,775 15,729 6.6% 75,614 75,677 -0.1% Italy 1,207 1,276 -5.4% 5,573 6,278 -11.2% Brazil 5,332 5,301 0.6% 26,083 23,615 10.5% Uruguay(2) 2,549 4,279 -40.4% 13,116 14,527 -9.7% Ecuador 2,912 2,858 1.9% 13,705 14,921 -8.1% Armenia 2,790 1,322 111.0% 12,576 6,412 96.1% TOTAL 31,564 30,765 2.6% 146,667 141,430 3.7%

Aircraft Movements Argentina 37,948 31,043 22.2% 185,213 144,084 28.5% Italy 7,512 7,007 7.2% 26,777 22,799 17.4% Brazil 14,227 11,708 21.5% 65,689 55,929 17.5% Uruguay 2,324 1,996 16.4% 14,308 11,915 20.1% Ecuador 6,875 6,711 2.4% 33,159 31,331 5.8% Armenia 3,700 2,677 38.2% 16,585 10,114 64.0% TOTAL 72,586 61,142 18.7% 341,731 276,172 23.7%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2019) May'23 May'19 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'19 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,441 3,415 0.8% 17,025 17,909 -4.9% Italy 767 784 -2.1% 2,785 2,940 -5.3% Brazil 1,392 1,431 -2.8% 6,957 7,874 -11.6% Uruguay 139 165 -15.6% 795 984 -19.2% Ecuador 409 372 10.0% 1,987 1,869 6.3% Armenia 433 243 78.3% 1,884 1,039 81.4% Peru 311 1,340 TOTAL 6,581 6,721 -2.1% 31,434 33,954 -7.4% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 16,775 18,941 -11.4% 75,614 93,823 -19.4% Italy 1,207 1,100 9.7% 5,573 5,466 2.0% Brazil 5,332 7,611 -29.9% 26,083 39,774 -34.4% Uruguay(2) 2,549 2,664 -4.3% 13,116 12,058 8.8% Ecuador 2,912 3,246 -10.3% 13,705 17,875 -23.3% Armenia 2,790 1,492 87.0% 12,576 6,754 86.2% Peru 407 1,986 TOTAL 31,564 35,461 -11.0% 146,667 177,736 -17.5% Aircraft Movements Argentina 37,948 36,193 4.8% 185,213 187,636 -1.3% Italy 7,512 7,500 0.2% 26,777 28,516 -6.1% Brazil 14,227 12,965 9.7% 65,689 66,430 -1.1% Uruguay 2,324 2,202 5.5% 14,308 13,914 2.8% Ecuador 6,875 6,926 -0.7% 33,159 34,396 -3.6% Armenia 3,700 1,944 90.3% 16,585 9,014 84.0% Peru 2,798 11,827 TOTAL 72,586 70,528 2.9% 341,731 351,733 -2.8%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2022, Corporación América Airports served 65.6 million passengers, 83.7% above the 35.7 million passengers served in 2021 and 22.1% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

