17.06.2023
FP Newspapers Inc. Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Amendment of Articles

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / FP Newspapers Inc. ("FPI" or the "Corporation") announces that all resolutions presented to shareholders at the Corporation's annual and special meeting held on June 16, 2023 were approved by the shareholders, including the special resolution to amend the Articles of the Corporation to increase the maximum number of directors from six (6) to eight (8).

Election of Directors - Elected

The proxy results on the election of directors were as follows:

Preference Shares - Results:

Robert Silver, who serves as Chairman of the Corporation, and Darryl Levy were re-elected as directors of the Corporation by FPCN Media Management Inc. pursuant to its rights as a preferred share holder.

Common Share - Results:

Name of Nominee

Outcome

Votes For

Votes

Against

Daniel Friedman

Approved

2,237,557

324,643

Stephen Dembroski

Approved

2,234,099

328,101

Deanna Traa

Approved

2,237,557

324,643

Aldo Santin

Approved

2,233,324

328,876

Note that all Directors of the Corporation become the Corporation's nominees as directors of FPCN General Partner Inc.

Amendment of Articles

Following the annual and special meeting, the Corporation has filed articles of amendment pursuant to which the Articles of the Corporation were amended to increase the maximum number of directors from six (6) to eight (8),

For further information please contact:
Mike Power, President and CEO
FP Newspapers Inc.
Phone (204) 697-7547

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release

SOURCE: FP Newspapers Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761865/FP-Newspapers-Inc-Results-of-Annual-and-Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders-and-Amendment-of-Articles

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
