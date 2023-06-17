FP Newspapers Inc. Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Amendment of Articles

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / FP Newspapers Inc. ("FPI" or the "Corporation") announces that all resolutions presented to shareholders at the Corporation's annual and special meeting held on June 16, 2023 were approved by the shareholders, including the special resolution to amend the Articles of the Corporation to increase the maximum number of directors from six (6) to eight (8).
Election of Directors - Elected
The proxy results on the election of directors were as follows:
Preference Shares - Results:
Robert Silver, who serves as Chairman of the Corporation, and Darryl Levy were re-elected as directors of the Corporation by FPCN Media Management Inc. pursuant to its rights as a preferred share holder.
Common Share - Results:
Name of Nominee
Outcome
Votes For
Votes
Against
Daniel Friedman
Approved
2,237,557
324,643
Stephen Dembroski
Approved
2,234,099
328,101
Deanna Traa
Approved
2,237,557
324,643
Aldo Santin
Approved
2,233,324
328,876
Note that all Directors of the Corporation become the Corporation's nominees as directors of FPCN General Partner Inc.
Amendment of Articles
Following the annual and special meeting, the Corporation has filed articles of amendment pursuant to which the Articles of the Corporation were amended to increase the maximum number of directors from six (6) to eight (8),
