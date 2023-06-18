Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2023) - Jakaverse, the virtual GameFi Metaverse platform, is set to revolutionize the gaming industry with its highly anticipated game selection, cutting-edge features, and the upcoming debut of its native coin. Jakaverse is raising the standard for virtual gaming experiences, which should appeal to both gamers and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9542/170068_73759c3cc4ffa9dc_001full.jpg

Dragon Hunting is set in the enthralling Valley of Dragons and immerses players in an epic journey as courageous dragon hunters who command massive strongholds and participate in terrible battles with beautiful dragons. To combat these hazardous monsters, use strategy, adaptation, and devastating attacks. Azuma Arena, on the other hand, offers intense player-versus-player (PvP) combat in visually gorgeous arena settings where players may showcase their skills and fight against one another.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9542/170068_73759c3cc4ffa9dc_002full.jpg

In addition to the games, it features a revolutionary feature that allows users to create lifelike virtual avatars. Users in the Jakaverse can utilize the powerful technology offered to create lifelike replicas of themselves. Avatars that accurately depict the player's unique qualities can be used to accompany them on thrilling virtual trips, increasing the player's virtual experience.

Jakaverse is preparing to launch JK Coin, its native cryptocurrency, to enhance the gaming experience and maintain a robust in-game economy. JK Coin, the Jakaverse ecosystem's primary utility token, encourages the purchase and sale of real estate and other assets. This token may be used to own, trade, and profit from digital assets in the virtual world.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9542/170068_73759c3cc4ffa9dc_003full.jpg

Jakaverse and Coinstore.com, a reputable brand in the world of cryptocurrency exchanges, have joined forces in an exciting partnership. JK Coin will be introduced on the Coinstore.com marketplace. July 1, 2023, is when the JK Coin will make its debut. Those wishing to purchase these tokens may do so in a simple and safe manner thanks to Coinstore.com's user-friendly interface and top-notch security features.

With the introduction of Dragon Hunting, Azuma Arena, and JK Coin, Jakaverse is establishing itself as a leader in the GameFi and virtual metaverse sectors. The dedicated Jakaverse community anticipates these significant advances, which will push the frontiers of virtual gaming and offer immersive experiences.

Please keep in mind that, while the release's launch dates and other details were valid at the time of publication, they may have changed after then. Follow Jakaverse and Coinstore.com's official channels and announcements for the most up-to-date information. Media inquiries should be directed to:

Official email: business@jakaverse.com

Jakaverse

Address: 525/79 Rattanakosin View, United D11, Bangyeekhan, Bangphat, Bangkok, Thailand, 10700

Contact person name: Jakapong P.

Contact person mobile & email: +66966379888 & aumjakapongp@gmail.com





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9542/170068_73759c3cc4ffa9dc_004full.jpg

About Jakaverse:

Jakaverse, a virtual GameFi Metaverse platform, offers one-of-a-kind and immersive gaming experiences. Jakaverse is a dynamic virtual world that provides a diverse range of games, realistic character development, and its own native coin to gamers and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170068