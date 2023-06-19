Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list BeNFT Solutions (BEAI) on Jun 19, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BEAI/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on Jun 19, 2023.

BeNFT is a cutting-edge platform that fuses the power of blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver personalized learning and earning experiences. It aims to help improve the educational landscape by offering a diverse range of resources and tools across multiple disciplines, facilitated by proprietary technology, Learn AI. Its native token, BEAI, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on June 19, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing BeNFT Solutions

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of BeNFT Solutions (BEAI), a platform that integrates an Artificial Intelligence Base Learn & Earn Engine along with blockchain technology to provide personalized e-learning experiences and DeFi functionalities. The platform offers access to educational resources and tools in various fields, with AI-generated tutors and instructors. BeNFT's DeFi functions include course enrollment, public BEAI Pool access, exclusive NFT collections, and a non-profit organization that supports community causes as well as NFTs to track learning progress.

BeNFT's AI based E-learning metaverse is a platform that integrates education and blockchain technology, with a personalized AI learning experience. The platform offers access to an extensive array of educational resources and tools in various fields. AI-generated tutors and university instructors allow users to engage with the platform and evolutionary NFTs track progress ensuring that every user can learn at their own pace while receiving the necessary support and guidance to succeed.

As BeNFT Solutions (BEAI) prepares to list on LBank Exchange on June 17th, 2023, we invite you to join us in celebrating this exciting milestone.

About BEAI Token

BEAI is a versatile token with multiple utilities within the BeNFT ecosystem. It can be used for trading, staking, providing liquidity, accessing BeNFT products, NFTs, and governance.

BEAI has a total supply of 7 million (i.e.7,000,000) tokens. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on June 19, 2023, investors who are interested in BEAI can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then. T

