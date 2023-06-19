

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 10-day low of 1.6003 against the euro, from Friday's closing value of 1.5902.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie dropped to 4-day lows of 0.6834, 0.9040 and 1.1008 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6873, 0.9065 and 1.1019, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 96.73 against the yen, from more than a 9-month high of 97.67.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.63 against the euro, 0.66 against the greenback, 0.89 against the loonie, 1.06 against the kiwi and 94.00 against the yen.



