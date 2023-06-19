

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 4-day low of 0.6205 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing value of 0.6231.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi edged down to 87.83 and 1.7621 from last week's closing quotes of 88.41 and 1.7542, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.60 against the greenback, 84.00 against the yen and against 1.70 against the euro.



