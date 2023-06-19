haiwainet.cn: An Integration of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Modern Medicine Realized by Dongzhimen Hospital of Beijing University of Chinese Medicine

BEIJING, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by haiwainet.cn:

Beijing College of Traditional Chinese Medicine (now Beijing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine) and Dongzhimen Hospital, one of its affiliates, cooperated with The Staudinger Company Group in establishing the TCM-Klinik Bad Kötzting, the first licensed TCM hospital in Germany.

In terms of patient diagnosis and treatment, the hospital always gives priority to curative effects, and treats patients under the guidance of TCM theories and concepts, showcasing the features and advantages of TCM with successful practices.

When it comes to TCM publicity, the hospital has hosted various activities that attracted people in the local area and from neighboring countries, as well as wide coverage by foreign media. In this way, the hospital contributed to the dissemination of TCM overseas.

In 2008, the hospital was bestowed with the the 2008 International Award for Contribution to Chinese Medicine, the highest award in the field of international TCM cooperation, by the World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies (WFCMS). This honor highlighted the great contribution made by the hospital to TCM publicity and education.

Promoting the integration of TCM and Modern Medicine

Adhering to the concepts of offering patient-centered therapies and combining prevention and treatment, the hospital is committed to safeguarding the health of patients with "the essence in the two schools of medicine", and conducing to the integration of TCM medicine and modern medicine.

With regard to exchanges between TCM and Western medicine, the hospital has carried out in-depth discussions with medical institutions worldwide, and co-founded the China-Europe TCM Cooperation and Development Forum with the WFCMS. All these efforts have injected vitality into TCM in its process to become modern and go global.

In terms of scientific research on TCM, the hospital has published a total of 156 articles and monographs, and formulated or compiled many standards and other relevant materials, in order to promote standardization in TCM education and research. This also facilitates the integration of TCM and modern medicine.

By unremittingly exploring how to integrate TCM and modern medicine and delving deeply into research on TCM, the hospital has emerged as a pioneer in terms of introducing TCM to the world, a bridge for the communication between Chinese and Western cultures, and a contributor to the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative.

