

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug major AstraZeneca Plc (AZN, AZN.L) is planning to separate its China business and list it in Hong Kong as potential shelter from increasing tensions between China and the US and its allies, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the talks.



The company, which reportedly started discussing the idea with bankers several months ago, is also considering listing the entity in Shanghai.



Under the plans, AstraZeneca would move its operations in China into a separate legal entity, but would retain control of the business.



It is considered that listing a separate unit in either Hong Kong or Shanghai could insulate the firm politically from any moves by China to crack down on foreign companies. Such a move could also help AstraZeneca get Beijing's support for drug innovation and faster approvals for therapies developed in China.



The remaining company's investors will also be reassured of less exposure to China-related risk.



AstraZeneca has already created a research and development joint venture, Dizal Pharmaceutical, with a Chinese fund in 2017, and it is listed in Shanghai.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken