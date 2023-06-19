Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 25/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-06-19 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.08.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2023 - LT0000125981 DFDSTO Buyback VLN 24.07.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.06.2023 - Baltika BLT1T Annual General TLN 21.06.2023 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.06.2023 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.06.2023 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.06.2023 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.06.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB13025B LTGNB13025B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.06.2023 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.06.2023 GIVEN Jewellery GIVENFLOT25FA Initial RIG listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.06.2023 Bigbank BIGB080032A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.06.2023 Trigon Property Development TPD1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.06.2023 Trading holiday TLN RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.06.2023 DelfinGroup DGRB080023FA Coupon payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.