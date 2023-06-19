Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Massiver Impact erwartet! – % News % – Hier ist man diese Woche dabei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
19.06.2023 | 08:10
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 25/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-06-19 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A        Buyback       TLN  
   26.09.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.06.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.08.2023                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  12.06.2023 - LT0000125981 DFDSTO        Buyback       VLN  
   24.07.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  15.06.2023 - Baltika BLT1T           Annual General    TLN  
   21.06.2023                   Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.06.2023 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R        Annual General    RIG  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.06.2023 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T      Annual General    TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.06.2023 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T        Dividend ex-date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.06.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB13025B LTGNB13025B      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.06.2023 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T        Dividend record   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.06.2023 GIVEN Jewellery GIVENFLOT25FA   Initial       RIG  
                           listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.06.2023 Bigbank BIGB080032A        Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.06.2023 Trigon Property Development TPD1T Annual General    TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   23.06.2023                   Trading holiday   TLN  
                                      RIG 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.06.2023 DelfinGroup DGRB080023FA      Coupon payment date RIG  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.