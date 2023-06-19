DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 19-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

19 June 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 16 June 2023 it purchased a total of 175,890 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 89,000 86,890 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1800 GBP1.0120 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1700 GBP1.0020 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1772 GBP1.0061

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 672,135,419 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 364 1.1780 XDUB 08:49:42 00027802939TRDU1 8,091 1.1780 XDUB 08:58:23 00027803003TRDU1 2,561 1.1780 XDUB 08:58:23 00027803002TRDU1 484 1.1780 XDUB 09:53:17 00027803489TRDU1 792 1.1780 XDUB 09:53:17 00027803488TRDU1 2,623 1.1780 XDUB 10:16:44 00027803715TRDU1 3,121 1.1780 XDUB 10:16:44 00027803714TRDU1 2,920 1.1760 XDUB 10:16:44 00027803716TRDU1 2,586 1.1700 XDUB 10:33:29 00027803869TRDU1 5,686 1.1780 XDUB 11:43:49 00027804900TRDU1 2,891 1.1780 XDUB 12:04:18 00027805039TRDU1 1,771 1.1760 XDUB 12:29:13 00027805318TRDU1 2,675 1.1760 XDUB 12:42:46 00027805389TRDU1 2,657 1.1740 XDUB 12:46:59 00027805425TRDU1 2,904 1.1740 XDUB 12:46:59 00027805424TRDU1 2,979 1.1760 XDUB 13:43:04 00027805804TRDU1 1,580 1.1760 XDUB 14:20:01 00027806180TRDU1 8,251 1.1760 XDUB 14:20:01 00027806179TRDU1 3,622 1.1760 XDUB 14:20:01 00027806178TRDU1 2,935 1.1780 XDUB 14:57:47 00027806736TRDU1 4,305 1.1780 XDUB 15:00:02 00027806778TRDU1 2,337 1.1780 XDUB 15:00:02 00027806777TRDU1 390 1.1780 XDUB 15:00:02 00027806776TRDU1 967 1.1780 XDUB 15:00:02 00027806775TRDU1 1,618 1.1800 XDUB 15:47:26 00027807619TRDU1 2,575 1.1800 XDUB 15:47:26 00027807618TRDU1 2,663 1.1800 XDUB 15:47:26 00027807617TRDU1 2,562 1.1800 XDUB 15:47:26 00027807616TRDU1 2,575 1.1800 XDUB 15:47:26 00027807615TRDU1 941 1.1800 XDUB 15:47:26 00027807628TRDU1 2,692 1.1740 XDUB 16:02:55 00027807878TRDU1 3,882 1.1780 XDUB 16:25:48 00027808202TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 3,036 1.0100 XLON 08:53:22 00027802967TRDU1 257 1.0100 XLON 09:06:32 00027803052TRDU1 2,514 1.0100 XLON 09:06:32 00027803051TRDU1 1,656 1.0100 XLON 09:24:36 00027803195TRDU1 1,400 1.0100 XLON 09:24:36 00027803194TRDU1 844 1.0100 XLON 09:46:08 00027803456TRDU1 2,260 1.0100 XLON 09:46:08 00027803455TRDU1 763 1.0120 XLON 10:09:13 00027803658TRDU1 1,779 1.0120 XLON 10:09:13 00027803657TRDU1 395 1.0120 XLON 10:09:13 00027803656TRDU1 2,937 1.0100 XLON 10:16:44 00027803713TRDU1 3,005 1.0100 XLON 10:16:44 00027803712TRDU1 1,327 1.0020 XLON 10:33:29 00027803868TRDU1 37 1.0040 XLON 12:47:14 00027805429TRDU1 3,603 1.0040 XLON 12:47:14 00027805428TRDU1 1,500 1.0040 XLON 12:47:16 00027805433TRDU1 476 1.0040 XLON 12:52:56 00027805476TRDU1 1,872 1.0040 XLON 12:52:56 00027805475TRDU1 1,003 1.0040 XLON 12:52:56 00027805474TRDU1 7,392 1.0040 XLON 13:31:38 00027805657TRDU1 315 1.0040 XLON 13:31:38 00027805658TRDU1 2,880 1.0040 XLON 13:31:50 00027805661TRDU1 8,504 1.0040 XLON 13:31:50 00027805660TRDU1 561 1.0040 XLON 13:31:50 00027805659TRDU1 4,043 1.0020 XLON 14:33:50 00027806406TRDU1 1,806 1.0020 XLON 14:33:50 00027806407TRDU1 453 1.0020 XLON 14:33:50 00027806408TRDU1 8,247 1.0040 XLON 15:31:19 00027807333TRDU1 2,111 1.0080 XLON 15:52:49 00027807701TRDU1 2,640 1.0080 XLON 15:52:49 00027807704TRDU1 1,422 1.0080 XLON 15:52:49 00027807703TRDU1 2,163 1.0080 XLON 15:52:49 00027807702TRDU1 3,081 1.0080 XLON 15:52:49 00027807705TRDU1 140 1.0080 XLON 15:52:49 00027807706TRDU1 1,197 1.0080 XLON 15:52:49 00027807708TRDU1 2,554 1.0080 XLON 15:52:49 00027807707TRDU1 1,827 1.0080 XLON 15:52:49 00027807709TRDU1 486 1.0040 XLON 16:23:40 00027808174TRDU1 253 1.0040 XLON 16:23:40 00027808173TRDU1 2,739 1.0040 XLON 16:24:28 00027808188TRDU1 357 1.0040 XLON 16:28:03 00027808264TRDU1 1,055 1.0040 XLON 16:28:03 00027808265TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 251626 EQS News ID: 1659539 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1659539&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)