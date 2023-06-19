Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
19.06.23
08:08 Uhr
1,162 Euro
-0,038
-3,17 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
19.06.2023 | 08:31
111 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 19-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

19 June 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 16 June 2023 it purchased a total of 175,890 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           89,000     86,890 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1800     GBP1.0120 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1700     GBP1.0020 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1772     GBP1.0061

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 672,135,419 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
364       1.1780        XDUB     08:49:42      00027802939TRDU1 
8,091      1.1780        XDUB     08:58:23      00027803003TRDU1 
2,561      1.1780        XDUB     08:58:23      00027803002TRDU1 
484       1.1780        XDUB     09:53:17      00027803489TRDU1 
792       1.1780        XDUB     09:53:17      00027803488TRDU1 
2,623      1.1780        XDUB     10:16:44      00027803715TRDU1 
3,121      1.1780        XDUB     10:16:44      00027803714TRDU1 
2,920      1.1760        XDUB     10:16:44      00027803716TRDU1 
2,586      1.1700        XDUB     10:33:29      00027803869TRDU1 
5,686      1.1780        XDUB     11:43:49      00027804900TRDU1 
2,891      1.1780        XDUB     12:04:18      00027805039TRDU1 
1,771      1.1760        XDUB     12:29:13      00027805318TRDU1 
2,675      1.1760        XDUB     12:42:46      00027805389TRDU1 
2,657      1.1740        XDUB     12:46:59      00027805425TRDU1 
2,904      1.1740        XDUB     12:46:59      00027805424TRDU1 
2,979      1.1760        XDUB     13:43:04      00027805804TRDU1 
1,580      1.1760        XDUB     14:20:01      00027806180TRDU1 
8,251      1.1760        XDUB     14:20:01      00027806179TRDU1 
3,622      1.1760        XDUB     14:20:01      00027806178TRDU1 
2,935      1.1780        XDUB     14:57:47      00027806736TRDU1 
4,305      1.1780        XDUB     15:00:02      00027806778TRDU1 
2,337      1.1780        XDUB     15:00:02      00027806777TRDU1 
390       1.1780        XDUB     15:00:02      00027806776TRDU1 
967       1.1780        XDUB     15:00:02      00027806775TRDU1 
1,618      1.1800        XDUB     15:47:26      00027807619TRDU1 
2,575      1.1800        XDUB     15:47:26      00027807618TRDU1 
2,663      1.1800        XDUB     15:47:26      00027807617TRDU1 
2,562      1.1800        XDUB     15:47:26      00027807616TRDU1 
2,575      1.1800        XDUB     15:47:26      00027807615TRDU1 
941       1.1800        XDUB     15:47:26      00027807628TRDU1 
2,692      1.1740        XDUB     16:02:55      00027807878TRDU1 
3,882      1.1780        XDUB     16:25:48      00027808202TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
3,036      1.0100        XLON     08:53:22      00027802967TRDU1 
257       1.0100        XLON     09:06:32      00027803052TRDU1 
2,514      1.0100        XLON     09:06:32      00027803051TRDU1 
1,656      1.0100        XLON     09:24:36      00027803195TRDU1 
1,400      1.0100        XLON     09:24:36      00027803194TRDU1 
844       1.0100        XLON     09:46:08      00027803456TRDU1 
2,260      1.0100        XLON     09:46:08      00027803455TRDU1 
763       1.0120        XLON     10:09:13      00027803658TRDU1 
1,779      1.0120        XLON     10:09:13      00027803657TRDU1 
395       1.0120        XLON     10:09:13      00027803656TRDU1 
2,937      1.0100        XLON     10:16:44      00027803713TRDU1 
3,005      1.0100        XLON     10:16:44      00027803712TRDU1 
1,327      1.0020        XLON     10:33:29      00027803868TRDU1 
37        1.0040        XLON     12:47:14      00027805429TRDU1 
3,603      1.0040        XLON     12:47:14      00027805428TRDU1 
1,500      1.0040        XLON     12:47:16      00027805433TRDU1 
476       1.0040        XLON     12:52:56      00027805476TRDU1 
1,872      1.0040        XLON     12:52:56      00027805475TRDU1 
1,003      1.0040        XLON     12:52:56      00027805474TRDU1 
7,392      1.0040        XLON     13:31:38      00027805657TRDU1 
315       1.0040        XLON     13:31:38      00027805658TRDU1 
2,880      1.0040        XLON     13:31:50      00027805661TRDU1 
8,504      1.0040        XLON     13:31:50      00027805660TRDU1 
561       1.0040        XLON     13:31:50      00027805659TRDU1 
4,043      1.0020        XLON     14:33:50      00027806406TRDU1 
1,806      1.0020        XLON     14:33:50      00027806407TRDU1 
453       1.0020        XLON     14:33:50      00027806408TRDU1 
8,247      1.0040        XLON     15:31:19      00027807333TRDU1 
2,111      1.0080        XLON     15:52:49      00027807701TRDU1 
2,640      1.0080        XLON     15:52:49      00027807704TRDU1 
1,422      1.0080        XLON     15:52:49      00027807703TRDU1 
2,163      1.0080        XLON     15:52:49      00027807702TRDU1 
3,081      1.0080        XLON     15:52:49      00027807705TRDU1 
140       1.0080        XLON     15:52:49      00027807706TRDU1 
1,197      1.0080        XLON     15:52:49      00027807708TRDU1 
2,554      1.0080        XLON     15:52:49      00027807707TRDU1 
1,827      1.0080        XLON     15:52:49      00027807709TRDU1 
486       1.0040        XLON     16:23:40      00027808174TRDU1 
253       1.0040        XLON     16:23:40      00027808173TRDU1 
2,739      1.0040        XLON     16:24:28      00027808188TRDU1 
357       1.0040        XLON     16:28:03      00027808264TRDU1 
1,055      1.0040        XLON     16:28:03      00027808265TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  251626 
EQS News ID:  1659539 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1659539&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
