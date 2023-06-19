Specialty Chemicals Market worth $364.8 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Specialty Chemicals Market by Type (Plasticizers, Water-Based, Coagulants and Flocculants, Scale Inhibitors), Application (Paper and Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Construction), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", size was USD 272.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 364.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0%, between 2023 and 2028.

Specialty chemicals are used in various industries including construction, packaging, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, medical and others. One of the biggest consumers of specialty chemicals is the automotive sector. These chemicals are employed in the manufacture of a few automobile parts, including tires, coatings, and adhesives. New specialty chemicals that can enhance the performance of these components have been developed in response to the rising need for lightweight and fuel-efficient automobiles. To make automobiles lighter and more fuel-efficient, for instance, specialty chemicals like high-performance polymers and composites are used.

Water-based adhesive technology accounted for the largest market share, in terms of volume, in 2022.

Water-based technology is expected to dominate the adhesives type of specialty chemicals, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. Factors such as environmental regulations, health and safety considerations, performance and versatility, and industrial requirements and preferences drive the demand for water-based adhesive technology across the globe. Stringent environmental regulations and increasing consumer awareness have prompted the industry to adopt more environmentally friendly adhesive technologies, such as water-based adhesives.

Medical is estimated to be the fastest-growing application of adhesives, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

With improvements in surgical methods, medical equipment, and wearable technologies, the medical sector is always developing. To ensure appropriate assembly, bonding, and performance, many of these advancements need trustworthy adhesives. For example, in minimally invasive surgeries, adhesives are used to secure medical devices and seal incisions. The development in medical sector is expected to drive the market for adhesives globally.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for adhesives, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing adhesives market. Asia uses plastic packaging extensively, with nations like China and India making significant contributions through their food and beverage industries. The use of adhesives in green building initiatives is becoming more and more popular due to increasing focus on sustainability and energy efficiency. Insulation materials, building exterior systems, and energy-efficient windows are all installed using adhesives. The promotion of eco-friendly and energy-saving practices by governments and organizations in Asia Pacific drives the demand for such adhesive solutions.

Note: For illustration, fastest-growing application, largest type, region is provided for adhesives market similar information is provided for all the ten chemicals in the report.

Market Players:

The key players profiled in the Specialty Chemicals Market report are BASF SE (Germany), DOW Inc. (US), Nouryon (The Netherlands), LANXESS AG (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Covestro AG (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), and Arkema (France).

