

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) announced Monday that its unit National Indemnity Co. has increased its ownership interest in five Japanese trading companies.



The companies include Itochu, Marubeni, Mitsubishi, Mitsui and Sumitomo. National Indemnity will notify Japan's Kanto Local Finance Bureau about the hike in ownership interest.



Excluding shares of treasury stock, Berkshire Hathaway's ownership interest in each of the five companies now averages more than 8%.



Berkshire Hathaway said its intention continues to be to hold its Japanese investments for the long term. Depending on price, Berkshire Hathaway may increase its holdings up to a maximum of 9.9% in any of the five investments.



However, Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has pledged that the company will make purchases only up to an ownership of 9.9% in any of the five investments. The company will make no purchases beyond that point unless given specific approval by the investee's board of directors.



Berkshire noted that these are the only publicly traded investments that it owns in Japan. These companies' aggregate value considerably exceeds that of Berkshire-held public stocks in any other country outside of the United States.



