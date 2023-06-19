DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Acc (U10C LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2023 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Acc

DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.3802

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7305598

CODE: U10C LN

ISIN: LU1407890547

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1407890547 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U10C LN Sequence No.: 251647 EQS News ID: 1659713 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1659713&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2023 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)