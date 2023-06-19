DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) (AEME LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2023 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 60.2335

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44498455

CODE: AEME LN

ISIN: LU1437017350

----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1437017350 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEME LN Sequence No.: 251662 EQS News ID: 1659743 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1659743&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2023 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)