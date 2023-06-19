Leading Web3 venture fund LBank Labs is excited to announce its partnership with the prestigious Seoul Web 3.0 Festival, hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the Seoul Design Foundation and Baobab Partners.

Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2023) - The Seoul Web 3.0 Festival serves as a pivotal platform for industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore the revolutionary potential of Web 3.0 and how the technology can be used for public services. LBank Labs is proud to contribute to this vital conversation by being the main partner of the festival and showcasing the cutting-edge projects it supports.





The festival will take place from July 31 to August 2 at the iconic Dongdaemun Design Plaza, renowned for its neofuturistic architecture. During the three-day event, representatives of mainstream blockchain projects in South Korea will be invited to discuss hot topics such as DeFi, NFTs, and Metaverse with the Seoul Municipal Government. The hosting of the Seoul Web3 Festival marks a new stage in the Korean blockchain ecosystem.

The event boasts an impressive lineup of attendees, including public figures such as Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and prominent Korean policymakers. LBank Labs eagerly anticipates the opportunity to further engage with these esteemed guests, exchange ideas, and collaborate on future-focused initiatives that promote the widespread adoption of blockchain technology.

As the main sponsor and partner, LBank Labs will host an interactive party where visitors can engage with experts, explore innovative solutions, and learn more about the transformative power of blockchain technology. Additionally, LBank Labs will deliver insightful presentations and contribute to panel discussions, sharing valuable expertise and insights into the potential of Web 3.0.

LBank Labs' involvement at the Seoul Web 3.0 Festival underscores its commitment to fostering innovation and driving the adoption of blockchain technology. By partnering with the Seoul Metropolitan Government, LBank Labs aims to contribute to the growth of the blockchain ecosystem in South Korea and beyond.



