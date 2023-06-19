Anzeige
19.06.2023
Beactica Therapeutics AB: Beactica Therapeutics appoints Jarl Ulf Jungnelius M.D. to its Board of Directors as it advances towards clinical-stage activities

STOCKHOLM, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beactica Therapeutics AB, the Swedish precision oncology company, today announced the appointment of Jarl Ulf Jungnelius M.D. to its Board of Directors. The appointment marks another step in Beactica's strategic plan to become a clinical-stage company.

Jarl Ulf Jungnelius M.D. is a licensed medical practitioner and a board-certified oncologist with more than 25 years of clinical and research experience at both large pharmaceutical companies and academic organizations. He worked at Celgene from 2007 to 2014 where he served as Vice President of Clinical Research and Development, Solid Tumors. Prior to that Dr Jungnelius held leadership positions at Takeda, Pfizer and Eli Lilly & Company, where he was responsible for clinical development of oncology programs as well as involved in business development. Dr Jungnelius played significant roles in the clinical development of several successful oncology drugs, including gemcitabine (Gemzar®), premetrexed (Alimta®), sunitinib (Sutent®), lenalidomide (Revlimid®) and the albumin-bound nanoparticle paclitaxel (Abraxane®). He is currently engaged as Senior Oncology Advisor for TME Pharma and sits on the Board of Oncopeptides AB, Biovica International AB, Ryvu Therapeutics, and HealthCom GmbH. Dr Jungnelius received both a Bachelor of Science degree and his M.D. from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm Sweden.

"We are delighted to welcome Jarl Ulf Jungnelius to the Board of Beactica Therapeutics," said Dr Per Källblad, CEO of Beactica Therapeutics. "His extensive experience in the corporate clinical development of life-changing oncology drugs will be valuable as Beactica accelerates its strategic plan to become a clinical-stage company."

About Beactica Therapeutics

Beactica Therapeutics AB is a privately held precision oncology company committed to the fight against cancer. The company is advancing a pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics with a focus to treat genetically defined cancers with significant unmet medical need. Beactica's approach is centered around targeting synthetically lethal disease proteins with allosteric modulators and targeted protein degraders. Beactica deliver value to patients and shareholders by advancing its programmes to clinical proof of concept. For more information, please visit www.beactica.com.

Beactica Therapeutics Contact
Per Källblad M.Sc. Ph.D.
CEO
per.kallblad@beactica.com
Tel: +46 18 56 08 80

