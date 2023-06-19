DJ Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILS LN) Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2023 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 100.1582

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7231938

CODE: GILS LN

ISIN: LU1407892592

