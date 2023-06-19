DJ Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) (CNEG LN) Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 33.3551

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6620850

CODE: CNEG LN

ISIN: LU2343997487

------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2343997487 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNEG LN Sequence No.: 251773 EQS News ID: 1659965 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1659965&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2023 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)