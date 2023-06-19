DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.228

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30847400

CODE: PABS LN

ISIN: LU2198883501

