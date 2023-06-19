Peninsula Group: Salford City F.C. and Peninsula renew dream team partnership for 3 years

MANCHESTER, England, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salford City F.C. are delighted to confirm they've secured a new three-year sponsorship deal and naming rights with global business compliance firm Peninsula Group, the HR, Health & Safety advisory and software group founded by Salford-born entrepreneur Peter Done.

Peninsula Group will continue to be the main sponsor of Salford City's Peninsula Stadium for the next three years, having initially partnered with the club in 2017. BrightHR and Health Assured - both Peninsula Group companies - will also remain club sponsors.

Peter Done, CEO at Peninsula, says, "I'm delighted to renew our sponsorship deal with Salford City F.C. Their journey into the football league has been a real success story. And with the appointment of Nicky Butt as CEO, I know the future is bright for this club.

At Peninsula Group, we empower businesses and their teams to thrive by investing in knowledge, people, and technology. We are a people business. Our passion, commitment and dedication come from our genuine care to help others build great businesses - and Salford City F.C. is a prime example of this.

I'm Salford born and bred, so to be able to continue contributing to the community and city where I was raised means a great deal. The joint success of both Salford City F.C. and Peninsula - which has grown from a small company employing just 12 people to the global entity it is today - shows just what a wealth of talent there is here in Salford, whether in the office or on the pitch.

Our ambition to be the best drives us forward. It was an easy decision to renew our partnership, and I look forward to being part of the club's continued success."

Salford City CEO Nicky Butt says, "We are delighted that Peninsula Group has agreed to continue their partnership with Salford City, which will see our home continue to be called The Peninsula Stadium.

When we first partnered up with Peter in 2017, we discussed the synergy between the two entities and the similarities in terms of our growth from Salford roots. Since then we have won two promotions to reach the Football League for the first time and enjoyed some great memories here at The Peninsula Stadium.

The motto of our city, and one of our Club values, is 'The welfare of the people is the highest law'. With the expertise of Peninsula and BrightHR, over the last few years we have taken great strides towards creating a great staff culture, during some difficult times too. We can't thank them enough for their support over the last 6 years and are excited to continue working with them until at least 2026."

