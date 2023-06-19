Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (8/23)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Rizzo Group AB (the "Company") has breached the rules of Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of three annual fees. The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company on two occasions has breached item 24 of supplement D to the Rulebook by not disclosing its annual financial statement release for the financial year ending on 31 August 2022 and its interim report for the period September - November 2022 within the time prescribed in the Rulebook. The Disciplinary Committee further concludes that the Company lacked capacity for providing information to the market for a period of time and that the Company thereby has breached item 2.15.3 (a) of the Rulebook. The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2023 Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1150660