Montag, 19.06.2023
Massiver Impact erwartet! – % News % – Hier ist man diese Woche dabei!
GlobeNewswire
19.06.2023 | 10:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (8/23)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Rizzo Group AB
(the "Company") has breached the rules of Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Rulebook") and
therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of three annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company on two occasions has
breached item 24 of supplement D to the Rulebook by not disclosing its annual
financial statement release for the financial year ending on 31 August 2022 and
its interim report for the period September - November 2022 within the time
prescribed in the Rulebook. The Disciplinary Committee further concludes that
the Company lacked capacity for providing information to the market for a
period of time and that the Company thereby has breached item 2.15.3 (a) of the
Rulebook. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2023 

Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An
English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1150660
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
