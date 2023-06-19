Anzeige
Montag, 19.06.2023
WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company 19-Jun-2023 / 10:02 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing  GB00B012TP20 
shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 
 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify) iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
Name                                BlackRock, Inc. 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)       Wilmington, USA 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:     15-June-2023 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):           16-June-2023 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                            % of voting rights 
                % of voting rights   through financial   Total of both Total number of voting 
                attached to shares   instruments      in % (8.A +  rights held in issuer (8.A 
                (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B)     + 8.B) vii 
                            2) 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 4.970000        0.060000       5.030000   11051213 
or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if        5.020000        0.070000       5.090000 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of      Number of voting rights ix    % of voting rights 
shares 
             Direct      Indirect    Direct                    Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
             (DTR5.1)      (DTR5.2.1)   (DTR5.1)                   (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B012TP20       10898625             4.970000 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A      10898625             4.970000% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if 
Type of financial    Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is                % of voting 
instrument        date x   xi                                 rights 
                            exercised/converted. 
Securities Lending                   152588                      0.060000 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1  152588                      0.060000% 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
                         Physical or 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/   cash                         % of voting 
instrument       date x    Conversion         Number of voting rights         rights 
                  Period xi   Settlement 
                         xii 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 
                         8.B.2 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity 
and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the 
(underlying) issuer xiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or   x 
legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
Ultimate              % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through     Total of both if it 
controlling  Name of controlled  equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking     the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable  the notifiable threshold 
                              threshold 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
1)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
1)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 3, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 1 
Inc. (Chain  LP 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay Finco 
1)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay IV Limited 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance 
Inc. (Chain  Europe Limited 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Investment 
Inc. (Chain  Management (UK) 
1)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
2)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
2)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Australia 
Inc. (Chain  Holdco Pty. Ltd. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Investment 
Inc. (Chain  Management 
2)      (Australia) Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 4, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 6, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Delaware 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Institutional Trust 
3)      Company, National 
       Association 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 4, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 6, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Delaware 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings Inc. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Fund 
Inc. (Chain  Advisors 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
6) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
6) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
6)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
6)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 3, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
6) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Canada 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings LP 
6) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Canada 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings ULC 
6) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Asset 
Inc. (Chain  Management Canada 
6)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
7) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
7) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
7)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
7)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 3, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
7) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 1 
Inc. (Chain  LP 
7) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay Finco 
7)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay IV Limited 
7) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
7) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance 
Inc. (Chain  Europe Limited 
7) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Advisors 
Inc. (Chain  (UK) Limited 
7) 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional information xvi 
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team 
Jana Blumenstein 
020 7743 3650 
 
 
Place of completion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. 
          16th June 2023 
Date of completion

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  251784 
EQS News ID:  1660059 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1660059&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2023 05:02 ET (09:02 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
