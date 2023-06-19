DJ Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (MSEU LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2023 / 11:15 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc
DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 213.8482
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 192502
CODE: MSEU LN
ISIN: FR0012399806
