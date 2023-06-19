DJ Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) (GOVG LN) Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2023 / 11:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D)

DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 43.3323

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 372587

CODE: GOVG LN

ISIN: LU2355200796

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2355200796

