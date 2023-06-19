WENDEL: Success of the offer to repurchase bonds for a total amount of €90.8 million

PRESS RELEASE - JUNE 19, 2023







Success of the offer to repurchase bonds for a total amount of €90.8 million





Wendel has successfully repurchased its 2026 bond issue under its tender offer for a nominal amount of €90.8 million, i.e. a total amount of €84.3 million (excluding accrued interest) with a spread of 50bps on the mid-swap rate. The remaining outstanding nominal amount will be €209.2 million after the settlement date. The bonds tendered in this transaction will be cancelled.

The 2026 bond is traded on Euronext Paris.

Wendel successfully placed a €300 million bond issue maturing in June 2030 with a coupon of 4.5% last week.

The repurchase of the bonds is conditional upon the effective settlement of this new issue.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer, or an invitation to apply for, or an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities either in the United States or in any other jurisdiction which may be subject to restrictions. These securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America unless they are registered or exempt from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

This press release is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"). A prospectus will be prepared and made available to the public, in compliance with the Prospectus Regulation, for the purpose of admitting the bonds to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities in France or in any other country. The bonds are the subject of a private placement in France to qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation and in accordance with Article L.411-2 of the Monetary and Financial Code, and outside France. As of the date of this press release, no prospectus related to the placement of the bonds has been approved by a competent authority of any European Economic Area Member State. Wendel will undertake no action as part of this placement with a view to making an offer to the public (other than to qualified investors) in France or abroad.

In the United Kingdom, this press release may be sent to qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 only under circumstances wherein section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 does not apply.

The dissemination of this press release in any country where such dissemination could constitute a violation of applicable legislation is prohibited.





Agenda

July 27th, 2023

H1 2023 results?-?Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2023, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (after-market release).

October 26th, 2023

Q3 2023 Trading update?-?Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2023 (after-market release).

December 7th, 2023

2023 Investor Day.





About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe's leading listed investment firms. The Group invests in Europe and North America in companies which are leaders in their field, such as Bureau Veritas, ACAMS, Constantia Flexibles, Crisis Prevention Institute, IHS Towers, Stahl and Tarkett. Wendel often plays an active role as a controlling or significant shareholder in its portfolio companies. Wendel seeks to implement long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions. With Wendel Growth (formerly known as Wendel Lab), Wendel also invests via funds or directly in innovative, high-growth companies.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor's ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook?-?Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019

Moody's ratings: Long-term: Baa2, stable outlook since September 5, 2018

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of 'Grand Mécène de la Culture' in 2012.



