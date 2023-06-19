DJ Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CI2G LN) Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 799.4327

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 58979

CODE: CI2G LN

ISIN: LU1681043169

