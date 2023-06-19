DJ Amundi MSCI China Tech ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI China Tech ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc (CC1U LN) Amundi MSCI China Tech ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI China Tech ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc
DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 307.0739
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31968
CODE: CC1U LN
ISIN: LU1681044050
