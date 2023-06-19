Anzeige
Montag, 19.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
19.06.2023 | 12:18
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 19

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 16-June-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue480.05p
INCLUDING current year revenue487.62p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 16-June-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue371.28p
INCLUDING current year revenue376.70p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 16-June-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue273.75p
INCLUDING current year revenue274.06p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 16-June-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue184.35p
INCLUDING current year revenue184.73p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 16-June-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue107.58p
INCLUDING current year revenue109.72p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 16-June-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue150.34p
INCLUDING current year revenue152.96p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
