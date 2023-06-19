Mondi Plc - Report on Payments to Governments

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

19 June 2023

Regulatory Report on Payments to Governments in respect of Logging Industries for the Year 2022

This report of payments to governments is made by Mondi plc and its subsidiary undertakings ('Mondi') for the year ended 31 December 2022 as required by companies in the extractive and logging industries of their payments to governments in countries in which they operate.

The report is prepared in compliance with the UK's Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015) (the 'Regulation') and in accordance with DTR 4.3A of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

To read details of Mondi's payments to governments go to www.mondigroup.com/en/governance/regulatory-reports

Basis of preparation

The application of the Regulation for Mondi relates to our logging activities and specifically to the disclosure of payments to governments relating to the logging of primary forests.

We have used the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations definition of 'primary forest' being:

'Naturally regenerated forest of native tree species, where there are no clearly visible indications of human activities and the ecological processes are not significantly disturbed'.

Also, for the purposes of this report, the original 'IFL 2000' (Greenpeace, World Resources Institute (WRI) and Transparent World) inventory of intact forests has been used as the base for reporting on the harvesting of primary forests in the Komi Republic, Russia ('Komi').

Only a portion of our Syktyvkar logging operations in Komi fall within the above definition of primary forests. Our operations in South Africa comprise plantation forests that are not associated with any primary forests and therefore are excluded from the report.

Our logging operations in Komi do not result in deforestation. In terms of the Russian Forestry Code and Mondi's sustainable development policies all logged areas are regenerated, either naturally or via planting where required, including tending and protection of the young forest stands for the next sustainable forest cycle. During logging operations protected areas, High Conservation Value (HCV) areas and sensitive biotopes, comprising approximately 1/4 of the area, are set aside for conservation.

Exchange rate

Payments made in currencies other than the euro (Mondi Group's reporting currency) are translated for this report using the average exchange rate during the financial year to which it relates.

Further information

For further information regarding the Mondi Group's approach to sustainably managing our forests, please refer to our Sustainable development report 2022 which can be found at www.mondigroup.com/sd22 and our sustainable forestry policy, one of our issue specific SD policies at www.mondigroup.com/en/sustainability/approach/governance-of-sustainability

Report

Government Report Country Production entitlement Taxes Royalties Dividends Bonuses Licence fees, etc Infrastructure improvements Total Russia1 Nil -€101,224 Nil Nil Nil €534,416 Nil €433,192 Projects Report Entity Production entitlement Taxes Royalties Dividends Bonuses Licence fees, etc Infrastructure improvements Total JSC Mondi Syktyvkar1 Nil -€101,224 Nil Nil Nil €534,416 Nil €433,192

1 The Group's operations in Russia, including Syktyvkar, have been classified as discontinued operations and reported as held for sale.

The report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and films, to developing and manufacturing sustainable consumer and industrial packaging solutions using paper where possible, plastic when useful. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2022, Mondi had revenues of €8.9 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.8 billion from continuing operations, and employed 22,000 people worldwide. Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent, and also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

