Edible Packaging Market to Reach $1,416.77 Million by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global edible packaging market size is expected to reach USD 1,416.77 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period 2023 to 2030. The market growth is attributed to increasing awareness among consumers about the negative impact of traditional packaging solutions and stringent government regulations around the world for single use plastic ban. Moreover, increasing application of these packaging solutions in pharmaceutical and food & beverage industry is fueling the market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Increased hectic schedules of consumers lead to a growing need for convenience products such as ready-to-eat meals and on-the-go snacks. These processed food products require a longer shelf-life packaging, which is provided by the edible packaging solutions. The increased consumption of these products is further driving the market growth for edible packaging.

Edible packaging solutions dissolve in water and have shorter shelf-life compared to other sustainable packaging methods. Moreover, these packaging solutions are made from natural ingredients, and consumers with food allergies to these ingredients restrict themselves to these packaging solutions. These factors further restrain market growth to some extent.

The lipid segment is expected to grow at a fast CAGR during the forecast period due to its wide application in the food & beverage industry to keep the products safe from external barriers and increase their shelf life.

The food & beverage dominated the end use segment due to wide application in baked products and confectionary such as cakes, cookies, and chocolates to reduce plastic waste and provide a convenient and sustainable packaging option for consumers.

North America dominated the market due to the shift in consumer preferences from plastic packaging to edible packaging solutions to reduce packaging wastes and landfills. U.S. is the major contributor for this market in North America owing to the increased consumer demand for packaged foods in the country.

Several key companies are collaborating to strengthen their market positions in the edible packaging industry. For instance, in September 2022, evoware announced an expansion in its product line by launching Ello Jello cup made from seaweed which enhances the taste and texture of the product and can be consumed after use.

Read 140 page market research report, "Edible Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source, By Material (Protein, Polysaccharides, Lipid), By Packaging Type, By End-use (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Edible Packaging Market Growth & Trends

The edible packing method makes the product a more sustainable option compared to traditional packing materials such as plastic, paper, and metal. Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious and are looking for packing options that have a lower impact on the environment. In addition, these packaging solutions enhance the taste and texture of certain foods, such as adding a crunchy coating to snack foods or enhancing the flavor of beverages.

Moreover, the growing trend of processed foods and online food & grocery deliveries have fueled the market growth for edible packaging. Due to the busy lifestyles of consumers the need to eliminate the time consumption on waste management drives the need for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. These packaging solutions made from protein, lipid, and polysaccharides can be consumed after use which reduces the negative impact on the environment.

The industry players are adopting several strategies including partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnership agreements to increase the customer base and individual market share. For instance, in February 2022, Notpla Limited expanded its product portfolio by launching a sustainable packaging made with seaweed. With this product launch, the company is expected to expand its product portfolio and meet the growing consumer demand for innovative edible packaging solutions.

Edible Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global edible packaging market based on source, material, packaging type, end-use, and region:

Edible Packaging Market - Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Plant

Animal

Edible Packaging Market - Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Protein

Polysaccharides

Lipid

Others

Edible Packaging Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Films

Coatings

Others

Edible Packaging Market - End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Edible Packaging Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia



Southeast Asia

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates



South Africa

List of Key Players in the Edible Packaging Market

NAGASE & CO., LTD

WIKICELL DESIGNS INC.

JRF Technology

evoware

Notpla ltd

Devro Plc

Amtrex Nature Care Pvt Ltd

Ingredion

Glanbia plc

Skipping Rocks Labs

Coolhaus

Apeel Sciences

Mantrose UK Ltd

Do eat

TSUKIOKA FILM PHARMA CO., LTD.

