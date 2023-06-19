Elizabeth Deeming Appointed CEO of MVF

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2023 / Elizabeth Deeming has been appointed as the new CEO of MVF, the global customer generation platform.

Deeming succeeds Michael Teixeira, who is stepping down after 11 years with the business.

Deeming brings a wealth of experience across media, marketing and information companies and a proven track record of success in the industry, with prior positions at Hyve Group plc, the FTSE-listed global events company, and Stylus Media Group, the privately-owned market research company, as well as at Future plc.

Elizabeth Deeming says: "I am delighted to take up the reins as the CEO of MVF. This is a new chapter for the business as we build upon MVF's leading position in media and marketing services. I look forward to meeting our clients and 500 staff across our London and Austin offices in the coming weeks."

Peter Rigby, Chairman of the Board, comments: "We're so pleased to welcome Elizabeth as our new CEO of MVF. She has a deep understanding of the media and marketing industries and is well-equipped to lead our business through its next phase of growth.

"Her exceptional leadership skills, strategic vision, and extensive industry knowledge make her the ideal candidate to drive the company forward through its next period of strategic development."

About MVF:

MVF connects buyers and sellers in leading B2B and B2C sectors through trusted digital brands and expert paid marketing operations, providing four million new customer leads in 40 countries to over 700 businesses each year. MVF has been backed by the private equity firm Bridgepoint plc since 2016.

MVF was awarded position #1 on the Sunday Times Best Companies to Work For list 2020 and employs over 500 media, marketing, and tech specialists across the UK and USA.

