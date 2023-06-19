Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2023) - EV Minerals Corporation (CSE: EVM) (the "Company" or "EV Minerals") is pleased to announce that effective today the Company will begin trading its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "EVM".

"EV Minerals checks off important boxes that investors are looking for in exploration companies. We have a running start with our historically explored EV Nickel-Copper-Cobalt project in Quebec that shows excellent potential for further exploration, as well as a cohort of very experienced technical board members and advisors that will help guide us through this journey. Our goal is to immediately begin to review historical findings and begin new exploration this summer. We look forward to updating investors with our results," commented President and CEO Nicholas Konkin.

EV Minerals has 77,110,678 common shares outstanding.

For more information, please contact:

Nicholas Konkin

President

nick@grovecorp.ca

416-642-1807 Ext 305

Qualified Person

Paul Mattinen, an Independent Qualified Person ("QP") as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

About EV Minerals Corporation

EV Minerals Corporation is a Canadian exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development. The current focus is the EV Nickel Project, host of the nickel-copper-cobalt McNickel deposit. The Project is comprised of 32 mineral claims covering approximately 1,792 hectares located in the Saguenay Mining district in the Province of Quebec. Containing a historical resource of 5.585 million tonnes with grades of 0.21% Ni, 0.11% Cu and 0.03% Co (NI 43-101 non-compliant resource), the deposit was first discovered in 1987 with a major drilling program completed in 1989.

The foregoing historical resource estimates presented above were completed prior to the implementation of the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects; however, given the quality of the historic work completed and the respective mining companies' reputations, the Company believes the historical resource estimates to be both relevant and reliable. A Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify these historic mineral resources as current mineral resources; and the Company is not treating the historic resources as current.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

