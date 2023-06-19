Seat Unique, the leading online marketplace for exclusive live event tickets, secures 7 million pounds in Series A funding led by Nickleby Capital, fueling its expansion into new sectors and markets while enhancing the fan buying experience.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2023) - Seat Unique, the online platform specialising in premium tickets for live events, has successfully raised a substantial £7 million in its Series A funding round. The investment was spearheaded by Nickleby Capital, a prominent London-based firm.

Founded in 2018 by CEO Robin Sherry, Seat Unique connects venues, clubs and promoters directly with fans seeking the very best tickets to the very best live events across sport, music and culture - all in a safe and secure space.

Seat Unique, Leading Premium Ticket Marketplace, Secures 7 Million Pounds Series A investment Led by Nickleby Capital

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/170410_f68f2d94641beac4_001full.jpg

Nickleby Capital, a private investment office backed by serial entrepreneurs, led the investment round, alongside a number of existing investors including Richard Flint (board member at LADBible Group and former CEO of Sky Bet) and Simon Murphy (serial entrepreneur, investor and founder of the TFO Group). The Series A funding comes off the back of ticket sales on the platform surpassing £30m, and with Seat Unique having secured partnerships with over 40 of the UK's biggest venues, clubs and promoters.

Seat Unique provides premium access to live events direct from source, meaning only rightsholders (clubs, venues, promoters, authorised sellers) have the permission to sell tickets on the platform.

For rightsholders, Seat Unique is giving control of premium inventory and hospitality back to the people who own it, delivering brand new audiences to a section of stadia and venues typically reserved for corporates, and importantly, opening up new revenue streams through its innovative and proprietary dynamic pricing software.

The Series A funding will allow Seat Unique to further enhance its product offering ensuring fans have the very best buying experience, broaden its reach into new sectors and markets and to expand and strengthen its partnerships with industry leading event organisers and venues.

Robin Sherry, CEO of Seat Unique, said: "We are absolutely delighted to have completed our Series A with Nickleby Capital. From the beginning, Nickleby recognised the problem we were trying to solve, and believed in our ability to solve it. To close such a notable round of investment in the current climate demonstrates not only the opportunity ahead of us, but the progression we have made since we first launched our marketplace and the building blocks we created through 2020 to then seize the opportunity that came from Covid."

Saav Shah, Managing Partner of Nickleby Capital and joining the Board of Seat Unique, said: "Since the first meeting, we were impressed with Seat Unique's value proposition in creating a new niche in a traditionally archaic market. We are excited to be part of the journey with Robin and the team on their growth ahead."

To understand how Seat Unique can help drive new customers for your premium ticket and hospitality offering, please email enquiries@seatunique.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Madeleine Robinson

Email: madeleine@seatunique.com

Organization: Seat Unique

Website: https://www.seatunique.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170410