Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 19
|Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 16 June 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC, managed by RWC Asset Management LLP, is:
NAV including income with debt at fair value: 241.00p per ordinary share
NAV including income with debt at par value: 235.39p per ordinary share
NAV excluding income with debt at fair value: 237.95p per ordinary share
NAV excluding income with debt at par value: 232.35p per ordinary share
19 June 2023
Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323