DJ Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEU LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2023 / 14:05 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 315.6076

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 851055

CODE: DJEU LN

ISIN: FR0007056841

