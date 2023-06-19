DJ Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)
DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 231.3444
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2121646
CODE: FINW LN
ISIN: LU0533033071
