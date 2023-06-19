DJ Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2023

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 200.0033

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25970

CODE: SGQD LN

ISIN: LU0855692520

