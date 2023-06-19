DJ Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 109.577

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1059678

CODE: FEDF LN

ISIN: LU1233598447

