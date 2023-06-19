American Resources Corporation to Participate at the 2023 Global Honeywell Users Group Event: Optimizing Transformation

Kirk Taylor, American Resources' CFO to Moderate "How Does Battery Energy Storage Help?" Roundtable

ReElement Technologies' independent director, Bob Galyen, to give keynote address

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2023 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of rare earth and critical elements, carbon and advanced carbon materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced it will participate at the 2023 Honeywell User Group Event: Optimizing Transformation being held June 18-22, 2023.

As part of the event, Kirk Taylor CPA, CFO of American Resources Corporation will moderate the roundtable discussion, "How Does Battery Energy Storage Help," and will be joined by Ebru Arslan, Global Senior Business Development Manager for Renewables and Energy Storage of Honeywell Process Solutions. Additionally, battery industry expert, Bob Galyen, CEO of Galyen Energy, Chairman of NAATBatt International and independent director of American Resources' wholly owned subsidiary, ReElement Technologies will be providing this year's keynote speech, "An Analysis of Industry Challenges and Future Technology Adoption."

Mr. Taylor commented, "The Users Group focus of 'Optimizing Transformation' fits so well with both our infrastructure focused business and particularly well with our ReElement Technologies division which is focused on sustainable supply chain for battery and magnet metals. I'm honored to have been asked to be a part of the thought leadership of Honeywell and their ecosystem, and we're also excited to hear Bob Galyen's exceptional insight in the development of this transformation and the supply chain's needs."

In addition to the roundtable discussion, the Company will be available for in-person meetings to discuss battery or magnet recycling, or advanced critical mineral purification to support a domestic supply chain. If you are interested in meeting during the conference, please reach out to investor@americanresourcescorp.com

About Honeywell

Honeywell delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable.

For more information, visit (www.honeywell.com).

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies LLC

ReElement Technologies LLC is redefining how critical and rare earth elements are both sourced and refined into ultra-pure forms through its patented, low cost, low impact and scalable process to support the global energy transition and domestic supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery metals. ReElement focuses on the recycling of end-of-life products such as rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, as well as refining natural ores such as lithium spodumene to create a low-cost and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain for the battery and magnet industries. ReElement Technologies has developed its innovative and scalable refining process in conjunction with its licensed intellectual property including 16 patents and technologies and sponsored research partnerships with three leading universities, as well as other industry leaders and pioneers where the technology is commercially used in large scale. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

