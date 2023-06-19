DJ Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 33.3025
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10404250
CODE: ROAI LN
ISIN: LU1838002480
