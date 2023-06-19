DJ Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc (DSUS LN) Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2023 / 14:09 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 96.0761

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 257060

CODE: DSUS LN

ISIN: FR0011607084

