DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEML LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2023 / 14:09 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD

DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.3704

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10069324

CODE: LEML LN

ISIN: FR0010435297



ISIN: FR0010435297

