Instant Risk Coverage Inc.: IRC Launches New Innovative Cannabis Event Insurance Product - a First in Canada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2023 / Instant Risk Coverage Inc. ("IRC"), Diplomat Consulting Inc. ("Diplomat") and WMB Specialty are delighted to announce the launch of a brand new and innovative leading-edge cannabis event insurance product, a first in Canada. This new offering is designed to provide comprehensive coverage and peace of mind to event organizers, exhibitors, and participants of cannabis-related events across the country, ensuring these events can operate safely and fully insured.

As Canada continues to make significant strides in legalizing and regulating cannabis, the demand for tailored insurance solutions has grown rapidly. Recognizing this need, IRC, in partnership with Diplomat and WMB Specialty, have developed this unique product specifically tailored to the cannabis event industry, addressing the unique risks associated with these types of gatherings.

"We looked ahead and have anticipated what the cannabis event and tourism industry will need as cannabis consumption spaces become legal in provinces and municipalities across Canada," says Jonathan DiPasquale, President of IRC. "We want to ensure regulators can be comfortable legalizing consumption spaces knowing there will be comprehensive coverage available to operators."

Media are invited to the launch of the new cannabis event insurance product.

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Time: 11:00 am MT

Location: 10130 105 Street NW, Edmonton, Alberta, T5J 1C9 Canada

This insurance solution has been brought together by the collaboration between the leadership of IRC - a leading provider of specialized insurance solutions, Diplomat - with its unique foresight to forecast the expansion and continued trajectories of emerging industries, to provide leadership in responsible usage, implementation, and monitoring of the cannabis sector, and WMB Specialty - a boutique insurance firm that specializes in hard-to-place risks, including cannabis and psychedelics. IRC is proud to have collaborated with Diplomat and WMB Specialty to develop and launch this leading-edge event insurance product that addresses the needs of our budding Canadian industry.

To learn more about IRC's cannabis event insurance product, please visit https://www.instantriskcoverage.com/cannabis/ or contact cannabis@instantriskcoverage.com.

For more information on Diplomat and their dynamism in cannabis and other sectors, please visit https://www.diplomatconsulting.com/ or contact hello@diplomatconsulting.com.

For more information on WMB Specialty, please visit https://wmbeck.com/location/specialty/.

