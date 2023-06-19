SHARGE Launches Its Latest SHARGE Disk - the Perfect Storage Solution for EDC Devices

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2023 / On June 7, 2023, SHARGE launched its latest SHARGE Disk, an M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure. It will be the perfect companion for Steam Deck or ROG Ally players, video creators, photographers, or commuters.

Sharge Disk

Shargeek, powered by sharge

SHARGE DISK is available now on Kickstarter. In just a week, it acquired 2,500 backers and reached over $250,000 in total crowdfunding.

Pocket-size

SHARGE Disk is only the size of two coke bottle caps, so it easily fits it into the pocket.

10Gbps lightning speed

SHARGE Disk provides 10Gbps transfer speed. Tested with the WD SN740 SSD and the combined benchmark read and write performance were 950MB/s and 894MB/s respectively.

Active heat dissipation. Cooling down your SSD by over 20°C

SHARGE Disk comes with a 13,000rpm active cooling fan to keep the SSD at optimal temperature for large files read-and-write, without stalling due to overheating.

After a 5-time read-and-write test on a mixed file of 64GB and a read-and-write test on a mixed file of 100GB consecutively, the SSD temperature inside SHARGE Disk remained around 48°C, 36% cooler than the other SSDs after the same test.

The fan noise on SHARGE Disk is also optimized to under 28dB - it is barely heard under normal conditions.

Cable-free connection to your devices

SHARGE Disk comes with a male USB-C port to connect devices without data cables. When working with DSLR cameras or playing with portable gaming consoles, SHARGE Disk keeps steady without wobbling or interference in operation.

In addition to the Steam Deck, ROG Ally and DSLR, SHARGE Disk can also be used for smartphones, PC, PS5, XBOX, etc. SHARGE Disk helps transfer files between devices with ease.

Write protection

Connecting to a public computer may expose the SSD to viruses and jeopardize the files inside. To protect the files, write protection is added on SHARGE Disk. With the write protection switch on, no one can modify or delete files from SHARGE Disk, thus avoiding viruses, accidental deletion, illegal tampering, etc.

Reliable & user-friendly

With outdoor scenarios considered, a silicone case is designed for SHARGE Disk to easily handle a 2-meter drop and offers IP54 water resistance to protect precious data. With a simple push, it is easy to assemble SSD in the SHARGE Disk. Just tool-free.

About SHARGE Technology:

Founded in 2020, SHARGE (Sharge Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd) is a leading innovator in the power supply industry. With advanced technology, unique design, and superb supplier partnership, SHARGE's products today are widely and well recognized globally with user satisfaction reaching over 98%, making SHARGE the leader of high-end GaN products in sales in China in just a year.

In the future, SHARGE will keep dedicated to personal & outdoor power solutions, high-power fast-charging technology, and other high-quality advanced tech products, aiming to become a pioneer on the road to carbon neutrality.

