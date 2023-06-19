Innovaderm welcomes Cedric Burg as its new Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Burg's new role entails the management of Innovaderm's global operations in Canada, through the close collaboration between department heads while overseeing most of Innovaderm's activities.

Cedric has a combined 20 years' experience in several clinical development positions, from consultant to senior vice-president in pharmaceuticals and CRO industries. His core strengths are rooted in clinical operations and project management and extend to related fields such as data management, regulatory affairs, and medical writing in both North America and Europe.

"I am thrilled to rejoin the CRO world. My acquired expertise from both sides of the business will support biotech and pharma sponsors through their trials by leveraging Innovaderm's historical dermatology expertise." Cedric Burg, COO at Innovaderm Research Inc.

A technology enthusiast, he strives to leverage new technological developments in order to increase efficiency in clinical operations. His cumulative initiatives helped his previous organizations save millions of dollars. Cedric Burg is the recipient of a Bachelor of Science from the American University in Washington, D.C., a Master's Degree in Life Sciences from the University of Rennes, and a Doctorate's Degree in Molecular and Cellular Biology from Nantes University.

Innovaderm Research, Inc.

Innovaderm Research Inc. is the leading full-service dermatology CRO. Founded in 2000, Innovaderm's deep expertise and experience enable the ability to operationalize all aspects of clinical research, and deliver excellence across early to late phase studies. Innovaderm's mission is to drive innovative research initiatives towards the goal of improving patients' lives.

