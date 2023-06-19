3D Systems Inc.: 3D Systems and SWANY Collaborate to Accelerate Adoption of Large-format Pellet Extrusion 3D Printing

SWANY opening new demo center with 3D Systems' EXT 1070 Titan Pellet printer (formerly Titan Atlas 2.5 HS) to showcase high-throughput production capabilities



Companies will jointly develop print parameters for additional materials in effort to realize sustainable manufacturing

ROCK HILL, S.C. and INA CITY, Japan, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and SWANY Co., Ltd. announced a collaboration intended to promote the adoption of large-format pellet extrusion 3D printing in Japan. Through this collaboration, SWANY is opening a new demo center that will include a 3D Systems EXT 1070 Titan Pellet printer (formerly Titan Atlas 2.5 HS) - the first of its kind in Japan. With this printer, 3D Systems and SWANY will showcase its capabilities to enable efficient additive and subtractive production of large-format parts. From this location, SWANY will also provide 3D printing services including design support to the Asia-Pacific region to facilitate prototyping and production for a variety of applications. Combining the companies' application and technology expertise, 3D Systems and SWANY will also jointly develop new printing parameters to enable the use of additional mass production and recycled pellet materials to more sustainably address a broader range of applications with UCWS; Upcycling Workspace which recently released a framework to enable sustainable manufacturing in collaboration with the local social welfare council and companies.

SWANY chose to collaborate with 3D Systems for this venture based on the additive manufacturing solutions provider's reputation as a technology pioneer. 3D Systems' EXT Titan Pellet printers lead the pellet-based polymer extrusion 3D printing technology market. The global install base includes companies in a breadth of industries including automotive, aerospace, foundries, consumer products, and general manufacturing. By using pelletized feedstock, 3D Systems' EXT Titan Pellet printers offer up to a 10x reduction in material cost and a wider range of functional materials than traditional filament-based 3D printers. The cost savings and high print speeds facilitated by these printers make them well-suited to large-scale part production.

Additionally, EXT Titan Pellet printers offer unique tool head options. Apart from the ability to mount dual-pellet extruders, and even filament extruders, 3D Systems' customers who employ its EXT Titan Pellet printers can also opt to include a CNC milling spindle tool head. This 3-axis spindle enables high-precision surface finishing during and after printing for applications where surface finish and dimensional accuracy are paramount. The EXT Titan 1070 pellet printer SWANY purchased for its demo center includes both additive and subtractive tool heads - one pellet extruder and one milling spindle. The combination of these capabilities in one printer will enable SWANY to efficiently produce large-scale parts (e.g., large-scale patterns, molds, production batch runs, functional prototypes) for its customers with manufacturing-level accuracy, surface quality, and repeatability.

"In the production of large plastic parts for our customers, we continually found ourselves challenged to produce molds with dramatic speed and in a cost-efficient way," said Yoshihiro Hashizume, president and CEO, SWANY. "As a result, we often couldn't meet these requests and turned away business. We believe that 3D Systems' EXT 1070 Titan Pellet printer is the only tool that can overcome this challenge. Through our collaboration with 3D Systems at our new Demo Center, we are confident that the EXT Titan Pellet printers will facilitate a major change in Japan's domestic manufacturing environment for mass production."

Dennis Jung, VP, APAC sales, 3D Systems, added, "We've seen a dramatic rise in interest for our EXT Titan Pellet printers from many industries and geographies. There is an increased desire amongst manufacturers to adopt more sustainable business practices, and additive manufacturing can play a strong role in these efforts. Our extrusion technology enables manufacturers to quickly produce tooling, patterns, and end-use parts from low-cost thermoplastic pellet feedstocks. SWANY's engineers have extensive knowledge and experience in additive manufacturing and manufacturing know-how, pellet feedstocks, and milling as demonstrated by their "Digital Mold®" 3D printed injection molding application. The combination of Digital Mold with the EXT Titan Pellet capabilities showcases why our first machine in Japan will be installed at SWANY. I'm pleased that SWANY is adopting this technology and look forward to seeing the unique applications our collaboration with them will uncover."

The opening of the new Demo Center which will be located at 7361 Tomigata, Ina City, Nagano Prefecture is planned for October 2023. Manufacturers who are interested in learning more about how the EXT Titan Pellet printers can positively impact their business are encouraged to contact SWANY via email: 3dp@swany-ina.com. Additionally, anyone planning to attend Additive Manufacturing Expo | Manufacturing World Japan, June 21-23, 2023 at Tokyo Big Sight is invited to stop by the 3D Systems booth (#7-1) to speak with an expert.

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems' solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .

About SWANY Co., Ltd.

SWANY was established in 1970. Over many years, starting from 3DCAD including the 3D printed resin mold "Digital Mold®", SWANY has cultivated a wealth of technology that utilizes knowledge based on production technology and the latest digital tools, including 3D printers. As a product design company, SWANY is actively working on DfAM (Design for Additive Manufacturing) as well as handling mass-produced materials in injection molding and machining know-how. SWANY "Digital Mold®" was awarded the Nikkei Superior Product Service Award - Grand Prize in 2016. For more information please visit https://www.swany-ina.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8fa05e7d-be9e-4836-8db3-a5d3408e284c

3D Systems' EXT 1070 Titan Pellet printer

SWANY's new demo center will include a 3D Systems EXT 1070 Titan Pellet printer to enable high throu...